White Sox sluggers Vaughn, Moncada rough up Tigers early and often in 12-3 rout

DETROIT (AP) — Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, Yoan Moncada also had three RBIs and the Chicago White Sox routed the Detroit Tigers 12-3 on Friday night. Lance Lynn allowed one earned run on three hits and five walks while striking out five in six innings. Joey Wentz gave up five runs on six hits and two walks over four innings. The White Sox roughed up his replacement, too. Mason Englert gave up three runs on his first 10 pitches, including Vaughn’s homer that gave Chicago an 8-1 lead in the fifth.

