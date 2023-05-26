Skip to Content
Yankees’ Aaron Boone suspended 1 game by MLB for conduct toward umpires

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone was suspended for one game and fined by Major League Baseball “for his recent conduct toward major league umpires.” MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill made the announcement and said Boone’s actions following his ejection from Thursday night’s game against Baltimore were among the factors in the discipline. Boone was ejected for the major league-high fourth time this season, the most among big league managers, when he was angry with the strike zone. He appeared to get spit on an umpire while yelling after he was tossed.

Associated Press

