18-year-old Adam Fantilli scores as Canada advances to final of ice hockey worlds
TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Teenage forward Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal as Canada edged Latvia 4-2 and advanced to the final of the ice hockey world championship. The United States plays Germany in the other semifinal later Saturday. The 18-year-old Fantilli fooled a defenseman before netting his first goal of the tournament with 11:04 to go as Canada took a 3-2 lead. Samuel Blais, Jack Quinn and Scott Laughton also scored for Canada whose goaltender Samuel Montembeault made 20 saves. Canada reached its fourth straight final.