Abrams, Dickerson spark rally in Nationals’ 4-2 win over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — CJ Abrams hit a two-run double in Washington’s four-run sixth inning, Corey Dickerson got his 1,000th career hit and the Washington Nationals defeated the Kansas City Royals 4-2. After Josiah Gray gave up two runs and four hits in four innings, Mason Thompson, Carl Edwards Jr., Hunter Harvey and Kyle Finnegan held the Royals scoreless. Finnegan earned his 11th save of the season. The Nationals have scored a combined 12 runs in the sixth inning through the first two games of the three-game series. Washington’s Lane Thomas hit a double in the fifth to extend his on-base streak to a career-high 23 straight games. Salvador Perez homered for Kansas City.

