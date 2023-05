LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 23 points and six rebounds to lead the Las Vegas Aces to a 93-65 win over the Los Angeles Sparks. Kelsey Plum added 19 points, and Jackie Young had 16. The Aces received their championship rings before the game in a ceremony that included WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and Aces owner Mark Davis.

