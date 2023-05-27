Altidore’s late goal helps Revolution earn 3-3 draw with Fire

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Jozy Altidore scored the equalizer late in the second half to help the New England Revolution earn a 3-3 draw with the Chicago Fire. Chicago (3-4-7) jumped out to an early lead when Georgios Koutsias took a pass from Xherdan Shaqiri in the 10th minute and scored his second goal of the season. The Fire upped their advantage to 2-0 on an own-goal by New England’s Andrew Farrell in the 22nd minute. The Revolution (7-3-4) cut their deficit in half when 18-year-old Noel Buck took a pass from Bobby Wood in the 38th minute and scored for a second time this season. Wood found the net two minutes later to knot the score at 2-2 at halftime.

