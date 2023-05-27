Amick, Grice power Clemson past North Carolina, into ACC final

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Billy Amick drove in four runs, Caden Grice drove in two and pitched seven strong innings, and Clemson defeated North Carolina 10-4 in an ACC Tournament semifinal. Third-seeded Clemson advanced to the championship game and will play Miami on Sunday. The Tigers scored five runs in the first inning. After Grice drove in two with a double, Amick followed with a two-run home run to left, and one out later, Blake Wright hit a solo shot to right field. Amick ripped a two-run triple in the second and Cam Cannarella drove in two with a sixth-inning triple for the Tigers.

