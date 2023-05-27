Bowman looking to pick up where he left off at Coca-Cola 600 following back injury

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR drivers have long considered the Coca-Cola 600 the most grueling race on the schedule. It’s expected to be even more challenging Sunday for Alex Bowman, who’ll be racing for the first time since fracturing his vertebra last month at a sprint car race in Hendrick Motorsports’ teammate Kyle Larson’s new racing series in West Burlington, Iowa. Bowman said even twisting the wrong way can be painful. Bowman missed three Cup points races while sidelined, leaving him five points out of the 16th and final playoff qualifying position with 13 races remaining in the regular season. Cup points leader William Byron will start on the pole for Sunday’s race after qualifying was rained out.

