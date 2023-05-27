Brazil tops Group D at Under-20 World Cup; Italy, Nigeria also advance

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Brazil scored two goals late in the first half to beat Nigeria 2-0 and finish top of Group D at the Under-20 World Cup. Italy also reached the last 16 of the tournament in Argentina with a 3-0 victory against the Dominican Republic, to finish second in the group ahead of Nigeria. Nigeria will also advance as one of the four best third-place teams. All three teams finished with six points, but Brazil stayed ahead of Italy on goal difference.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.