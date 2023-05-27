Brewers place shortstop Willy Adames on concussion list after hit in head by teammate’s foul ball

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers shortstop Willy Adames was placed on the seven-day concussion list Saturday after getting hit in the head by a foul ball in the dugout the previous night during Milwaukee’s 15-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Adames was taken to the hospital after being hit by a liner off the bat of teammate Brian Anderson in the bottom of the second inning. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Adames was released from the hospital on Saturday morning. He said tests revealed no fractures.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.