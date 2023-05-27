Bucks finalizing deal to make Raptors’ Adrian Griffin their head coach, AP source says
By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Milwaukee Bucks are finalizing a deal to make Adrian Griffin their head coach. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still being completed. The decision comes after the Bucks fired Mike Budenholzer in the wake of their stunning first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat. Griffin has spent the last five seasons as a Toronto Raptors assistant coach on Nick Nurse’s staff. The Raptors fired Nurse last month.