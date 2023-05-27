Byrne homers, TCU advances to Big 12 championship with 6-3 win over K-State

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kurtis Byrne homered and TCU took advantage of every opportunity to defeat Kansas State 6-3 to advance to the championship game of the Big 12 Conference Tournament. The Horned Frogs had only three hits but took advantage of three errors, five walks and a hit batter by the Wildcats. TCU will play the winner of Texas Tech-Oklahoma State in Sunday’s championship. Sam Stoutenborough and Ben Abeldt (2-3) combined to allow 12 hits but came up with key outs as Kansas State stranded 10 runners. The game was tied at 3 after five innings . A hit batter, walk and Tre Richardson beating out a sacrifice bunt loaded the bases for the Horned Frogs in the sixth. Brayden Taylor scoring the winning run when Anthony Silva grounded into a double play.

