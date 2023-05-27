Byron starts on pole for Coca-Cola 600 after qualifying canceled; Xfinity Series race postponed

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Cup Series points leader William Byron will start on the pole for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 after qualifying was rained out at Charlotte Motor Speedway. NASCAR also announced the Xfinity Series race scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Monday at noon ET. The Coca-Cola 600 is still scheduled to run on Sunday night but a forecast calling for more rain could move NASCAR’s longest race to Monday, too.

