Castro hits 2 of Minnesota’s 4 home runs in 9-7 win over Toronto

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Willi Castro had his first career multi-homer game, Matt Wallner homered amongst his career-high four hits, and the Minnesota Twins held off the Toronto Blue Jays 9-7 on Saturday. Edouard Julien also homered as part of a three-hit day, and Alex Kirilloff and Kyle Farmer each had two of Minnesota’s 14 hits. Bo Bichette had three hits, including a home run the second straight game, but the Blue Jays lost for the 10th time in 13 games. Daulton Varsho also went deep.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.