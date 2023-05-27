Champions League finalist Inter Milan beats Atalanta to secure top-4 finish in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Champions League finalist Inter Milan has secured a spot in next season’s competition by beating Atalanta 3-2 in Serie A. A great start saw Inter score two goals inside the first three minutes thanks to Romelu Lukaku and Nicolò Barella. Mario Pašalić pulled one back for Atalanta in the first half but Lautaro Martínez sealed the win late on. Inter moved second in Serie A and can now not be caught by fifth-place Atalanta. Roma will have to rely on winning the Europa League to qualify for the Champions League after losing 2-1 at Fiorentina following two late goals from its opponent.

