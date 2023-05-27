Charlotte rides Swiderski’s goal to 1-0 victory over Galaxy

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Karol Swiderski scored a second-half goal, Justin Meram added to his club record with an assist and Charlotte FC kept the Los Angeles Galaxy reeling with a 1-0 victory. Swiderski scored his fourth goal of the season when he took a pass from Meram and found the net in the 70th minute. Meram extended his team record by contributing to a goal in five straight matches. Kristijan Kahlina finished with two saves to earn the clean sheet for Charlotte (6-6-3), which was coming off a 3-1 road win over Atlanta United. It’s the first time Charlotte, an expansion team last season, has won two straight on the road. Jonathan Bond saved three shots for the Galaxy. Chicharito picked up a red card in the 85th minute for LA.

