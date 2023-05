READING, England (AP) — Chelsea has secured its fourth straight Women’s Super League by beating Reading 3-0 to wrap up the double in style. Having beaten Manchester United in the FA Cup final this month, Chelsea eased past relegated Reading courtesy of Guro Reiten and a Sam Kerr double. Emma Hayes’ team finished the season on a seven-game league winning run. Runner-up Manchester United beat Liverpool 1-0.

