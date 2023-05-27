Dellandrea scores twice in 3rd, Stars stay alive with 4-2 victory over Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ty Dellandrea scored twice in a 1:27 span midway through the third period and the Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Saturday night to stay alive in the Western Conference Final. The Stars escaped elimination for the second game in a row and head to Dallas for Game 6 on Monday night down 3-2. Dallas is attempting to become the fifth team in NHL history win a series after being down 3-0. Dellandrea had the first multigoal game of his playoff career, and it helped back a 27-save performance from Jake Oettinger. Jason Robertson and Luke Glendening also scored, and Thomas Harley had two assists. Chandler Stephenson and Ivan Barbashev scored for the Knights, and Jonathan Marchessault had two assists to extend his points streak to four games. Adin Hill made 30 saves.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.