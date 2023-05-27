Djokovic enters French Open with chance to top absent Nadal with record 23rd Slam title

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has made his long-term goal clear. He wants to focus on accumulating Grand Slam titles in order to surpass the totals of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The French Open starts Sunday without the injured Nadal or the retired Federer, so Djokovic gets the chance to lead the career standings alone with a men’s-record 23. If he winds up with the championship, Djokovic would break a tie with Nadal and have three more trophies than Federer finished with. Djokovic also can become the first man in tennis history with at least three titles from each major. Djokovic said Saturday that Nadal’s talk about retirement made him think about his own future.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.