Donovan scores on passed ball in 10th, Cardinals beat Guardians 2-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Brendan Donovan scored on a passed ball in the 10th inning after homering in the second, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals to a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Automatic runner Donovan began the inning on second, stole third base and came home when third-string catcher David Fry mishandled a pitch by Nick Sandlin to Oscar Mercado. St. Louis won for the 14th time in its last 20 games despite managing just two hits against Guardians starter Tanner Bibee and four relievers. None occurred after Alec Burleson singled in the third. Ryan Helsley pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win and Giovanny Gallegos earned his sixth save with a scoreless 10th.

