Dortmund’s players, fans stunned after falling short in German title race

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — One of the most famous crowds in world soccer fell quiet as Dortmund missed the chance to win the German league title when it was held to a 2-2 draw with Mainz. That made Bayern Munich the champion for an 11th consecutive year. A hush fell over the stadium at the final whistle as Dortmund’s players sprawled on the ground. Fans had been filling the bars around Dortmund’s stadium since the early morning and a large parade was planned if the team won the title for the first time since 2012.

