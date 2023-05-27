Elina Svitolina wins Strasbourg tournament for 1st title since becoming a mom

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam semifinalist Elina Svitolina has won her first WTA title in nearly two years and her first since becoming a mother. Svitolina beat Anna Blinkova 6-2, 6-3 in the final at the Internationaux de Strasbourg. Svitolina and her husband, tennis player Gael Monfils, became parents in October. Svitolina returned to the tour in April. Svitolina entered the week at No. 508 and is the lowest-ranked woman to win a tour title since an unranked Kim Clijsters at the 2009 U.S. Open. Svitolina was once ranked as high as No. 3.

