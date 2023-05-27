Everton’s fight to avoid relegation gets prominent place in NBC’s Premier League coverage

NBC’s Premier League team is used to covering the pomp and circumstance of the champions lifting the trophy on Championship Sunday. With Manchester City having its title ceremonies last week after winning its third straight Premier League title and fifth in the last six seasons, it’s all about the fight to avoid relegation going into the final match day. NBC’s studio crew and top announcer team will be at Goodison Park for Everton’s match against Bournemouth. This is the first time in NBC’s 10 years of carrying the Premier League that it will be on site for a match with relegation implications.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.