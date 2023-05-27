Forte works out, waits for Belmont Stakes clearance

NEW YORK (AP) — Forte, the early Kentucky Derby favorite who was scratched on the day of the race, has worked out in preparation for a possible start in the Belmont Stakes on June 10. Under regular rider Irad Ortiz Jr., Forte worked five-eighths of a mile for Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher. It was the colt’s second workout since being scratched from the Derby. Forte was placed on a mandatory 14-day vets’ list because of a bruised right front foot. To get off the list the colt had to work out in front of a New York state vet and give a blood sample. Test results are due in five days.

