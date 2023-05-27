Freeman extends hitting streak to 16 games, Dodgers beat Rays 6-5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to 16 games, Max Muncy and Miguel Vargas homered, and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers beat the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays 6-5. Freeman finished 2 for 3 with two walks and is hitting .444 with 18 RBIs during his streak. Mookie Betts had an RBI single and Freeman followed with a run-scoring double off Colin Poche as Los Angeles took a 5-4 lead in the seventh inning. Vargas added a solo shot in the eighth. Harold Ramírez hit the Rays’ major league-leading 100th homer, but Tampa Bay dropped to 25-6 at home.

