Glad’s own-goal helps Minnesota United in 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota United didn’t find the net, but an own-goal by Real Salt Lake’s Justen Glad was the final score in a 1-1 draw. Real Salt Lake (4-6-4) took a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute when Jefferson Savarino took passes from Danny Musovski and Braian Ojeda and scored his fourth goal of the season. Minnesota United (5-5-4) evened the score three minutes later thanks to Glad’s own goal. Dayne St. Clair saved one shot for Minnesota United. Zac MacMatch had two saves for Real Salt Lake.