Glad’s own-goal helps Minnesota United in 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota United didn’t find the net, but an own-goal by Real Salt Lake’s Justen Glad was the final score in a 1-1 draw. Real Salt Lake (4-6-4) took a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute when Jefferson Savarino took passes from Danny Musovski and Braian Ojeda and scored his fourth goal of the season. Minnesota United (5-5-4) evened the score three minutes later thanks to Glad’s own goal. Dayne St. Clair saved one shot for Minnesota United. Zac MacMatch had two saves for Real Salt Lake.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.