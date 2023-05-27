Skip to Content
Potty for Paddy: Bathroom break slows Harrington, who still leads Senior PGA

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Padraig Harrington is in a tight duel with Steve Stricker going into the final round of the Senior PGA Championship. A double-bogey helped erase a five-shot lead for Harrington, who is one ahead of Stricker in what will be a matchup of opposing Ryder Cup captains from 2021. Harrington shot 68, while Stricker matched Harrington’s tournament-low 64 from the opening round. Stewart Cink aced the 191-yard 13th hole and is three shots behind Harrington.

