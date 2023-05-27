Skip to Content
Jimmie Johnson says he’s never felt more ill-prepared for a race entering Coca-Cola 600

Published 12:04 PM

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson says he’s never felt more ill-prepared for a race heading into Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600. The seven-time Cup Series champion retired from full-time stock car racing in 2020, but is participating in a few select marquee NASCAR Cup Series races this year for Legacy Motor Club along with a variety of other races in different series. His experience in the NextGen car is limited. Rain is threatening to wipe out practice and qualifying. this weekend. That means Johnson could be stepping into the car cold when the race begins.

