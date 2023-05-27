Jonathan India homers twice as Cincinnati Reds beat Chicago Cubs 8-5
By GAVIN GOOD
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan India homered twice and drove in five runs, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the struggling Chicago Cubs 8-5. TJ Friedl and rookie Matt McLain each had two hits and scored two runs as Cincinnati won for the fourth time in six games. Tyler Stephenson also had two hits. Buck Farmer got five outs for the win, and Alexis Díaz worked a shaky ninth inning for his 11th save. Farmer, Ian Gibaut, Alex Young and Díaz combined for 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball in relief of Brandon Williamson. Dansby Swanson and Ian Happ each had two RBIs for Chicago, which blew a 4-1 lead.