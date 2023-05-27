Jonathan India homers twice as Cincinnati Reds beat Chicago Cubs 8-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan India homered twice and drove in five runs, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the struggling Chicago Cubs 8-5. TJ Friedl and rookie Matt McLain each had two hits and scored two runs as Cincinnati won for the fourth time in six games. Tyler Stephenson also had two hits. Buck Farmer got five outs for the win, and Alexis Díaz worked a shaky ninth inning for his 11th save. Farmer, Ian Gibaut, Alex Young and Díaz combined for 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball in relief of Brandon Williamson. Dansby Swanson and Ian Happ each had two RBIs for Chicago, which blew a 4-1 lead.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.