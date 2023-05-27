Kiner-Falefa’s 10th-inning single helps Yankees overcome Tatis HR in 3-2 win over Padres

NEW YORK (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a game-ending single with one out in the 10th inning as the New York Yankees beat the San Diego Padres 3-2. After Anthony Volpe and Aaron Judge hit into double plays in the eighth and ninth, the Yankees got their fifth walk-off win when Kiner-Falefa sent Nick Martinez’s 2-0 pitch down the line just past the glove of third baseman Rougned Odor to score Greg Allen. DJ LeMahieu homered off Padres starter Michael Wacha to tie it in the seventh as the Yankees avoided a fourth straight loss.

