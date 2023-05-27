Langenberg, three relievers lead Iowa past Michigan in Big Ten semifinal

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ty Langenberg allowed two hits in seven innings, three relievers finished the three-hit shutout, and Iowa advanced to the Big Ten Tournament championship game with a 5-0 victory over Michigan. Langenberg struck out nine batters, walked two and hit one. He allowed one runner to reach second base — in the first inning. Iowa will play either Maryland or Nebraska in the championship game on Sunday. The Hawkeyes last won the championship in 2017. After Langenberg finished the top of the seventh inning, the Hawkeyes scored three runs in the bottom half. Brennen Dorighi and Raider Tello delivered back-to-back RBI singles and Sam Hojnar added a sacrifice fly.

