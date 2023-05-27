Luton gains promotion to Premier League after beating Coventry in penalty shootout

LONDON (AP) — Luton will play in the Premier League for the first time next season after beating Coventry following a penalty shootout in the Championship playoff final at Wembley. Coventry’s Fankaty Dabo sent his spot kick high and wide to give Luton a 6-5 win in the shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time in what is usually dubbed the most lucrative match in world soccer. The winner is expected to get in excess of $200 million in future earnings for gaining promotion to the Premier League, the richest league in world soccer. It marks Luton’s first return to England’s top division since 1991-92 — the year before it was rebranded as the Premier League. Coventry was trying to return for the first time since being relegated in 2001 following a 34-year stint in the first division.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.