McGuire’s safety squeeze with bases loaded lifts Red Sox over Diamondbacks 2-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Reese McGuire’s safety squeeze with the bases loaded brought home Triston Casas, which proved to be the difference as the Boston Red Sox beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1. Boston has won the first two games of the series and will go for a three-game sweep on Sunday. Garrett Whitlock got the win in his first outing since April 22. The right-hander gave up one run and two hits over five innings. The Red Sox bullpen was stellar behind Whitlock, throwing four scoreless innings between Kutter Crawford, Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen, who earned his 11th save this season and No. 402 for his career. Kiké Hernández had an RBI single in Boston’s two-run fourth.

