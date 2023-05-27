Mitch Haniger, Logan Webb pace Giants past Brewers 3-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning and Logan Webb allowed one run over seven innings to pace the San Francisco Giants to a 3-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Webb allowed four hits, struck out 11 and walked one as the Giants won for the 10th in 12 games. Tyler Rogers tossed a scoreless eighth and Camilo Doval recovered after a leadoff double in the ninth to finish for his NL-leading 14th save in 15 opportunities. Brewers starter Corbin Burnes allowed one run and four hits in seven innings.

