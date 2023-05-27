Palou balances plans with Ganassi vs. McLaren as Spaniard tries to win Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Palou is the pole sitter and IndyCar points leader headed into the Indianapolis 500. The Spaniard is performing at a high level despite his rocky future. He is headed to McLaren Racing next season but currently is a Chip Ganassi Racing driver, so he’s trying to balance the obligations of two teams. He’s the favorite to win Sunday. Palou has the steely resolve to be able to shut out all the noise and win the race.

