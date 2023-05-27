Peña homers in return to Astros lineup, Houston beats struggling Oakland 6-3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Astros’ shortstop Jeremy Peña hit a two-run home run in his first at-bat since getting a planned day off, backing another solid outing from Framber Valdez as Houston sent the tumbling Oakland Athletics to their 10th consecutive loss with a 6-3 win. The A’s, off to a historically bad start at 10-44, are on pace for 132 losses – two shy of the major league record held by the 1899 Cleveland Spiders. Oakland was managed by bench coach Darren Bush while Mark Kotsay attended his daughter’s high school graduation.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.