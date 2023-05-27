Lionel Messi helps PSG secure record 11th French league title, breaks European scoring record

Lionel Messi has helped Paris Saint-Germain clinch a record 11th French league title, and broke another scoring record in the process. Messi scored the opening goal as PSG drew 1-1 at Strasbourg to move four points clear of second-place Lens with one game left. Lens secured second place and automatic entry into next season’s Champions League by beating relegated Ajaccio 3-0 at home. Defending champion PSG overtook former French powerhouse Saint-Étienne, which won its 10th title in 1981 but was relegated to the second division last season. PSG has won nine of its titles since Qatari backers QSI took charge 12 years ago. PSG’s other titles were in 1986 and ’94.

