Redemption for Roglič as he closes in on Giro d’Italia title despite mechanical problem

MONTE LUSSARI, Italy (AP) — Primož Roglič has all but secured the Giro d’Italia title by overtaking leader Geraint Thomas on the penultimate stage despite having a mechanical problem on the mountain time trial. Roglič had started the stage Giro 26 seconds behind Thomas but finished the route 40 seconds quicker than the British cyclist. That saw Roglič move into the leader’s pink jersey. He is 14 seconds ahead of Thomas going into the race’s mainly ceremonial final stage.

