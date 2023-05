SEATTLE (AP) — Veronica Latsko scored twice and Megan Rapinoe got three assists in OL Reign’s 4-1 win over Angel City on Saturday. Elyse Bennett and Quinn also scored their first goals for OL Reign. Naeher shined with six saves in Chicago’s 1-0 victory over the Pride. And North Carolina held off home-team Racing Louisville 2-1.

