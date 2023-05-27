Savacool, Keister lead Maryland into Big Ten title game, defeating Nebraska 4-2
OMAHA, NEB. (AP) — Jason Savacool pitched six shutout innings, Kevin Keister drove in two runs and Maryland advanced to the Big Ten Tournament championship game, defeating Nebraska 4-2. Maryland will play Iowa for the championship on Sunday. The top-seeded Terrapins last played in the championship game in 2015. The Terrapins picked up three runs in the second inning when Elijah Lambros drove in a run with a bunt single, and two outs later, Keister drove in two with a single to left. Savacool allowed four hits, struck out six and walked two. Jackson Brockett took the loss after being charged with all three Maryland runs in the second inning.