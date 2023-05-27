Schnek, Hall tied for Colonial lead after 3 rounds as both seek 1st PGA Tour win

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Adam Schenk closed out a 3-under 67 with a 16-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to match PGA Tour rookie Harry Hall for the lead at 10 under after three rounds at the Colonial. Hall had the solo lead after the first and second rounds and had to overcame consecutive double-bogeys on the front nine Saturday. His final putt in his round of 72 was a 10-foot par at No. 18 after a birdie at the 17th. Harris English was a stroke back at 9-under 201 after his bogey on 18. Schenk and Hall are both seeking their first PGA Tour victory.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.