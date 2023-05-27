Stanford beats weather and Duke, advances to WCWS with 7-2 win

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — aylor Gindlesperge had three hits, Dani Hayes drove in two runs and Alana Vawter picked up her 20th win as ninth-seeded Stanford defeated eighth-seeded Duke 7-2 for a sweep of the Durham Super Regional and the Cardinal’s third berth in the Women’s College World Series. The game was moved up six hours because of the threat of bad weather. The Cardinal were holding a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the fifth when they used five singles — all 11 of their hits were singles — to score four runs and break the game open. Hayes capped the scoring with a two-run single up the middle.

