Toronto cools off DC United with 2-1 victory

TORONTO (AP) — Lorenzo Insigne notched assists on goals by Deandre Kerr and Kosi Thompson and Toronto FC cooled off D.C. United with a 2-1 victory. Toronto (3-5-7) jumped out in front early on a goal by Kerr in the 14th minute. Insigne had the assist on Kerr’s second goal this season. Kerr’s goal ended a four-match scoreless streak. It was the first time Toronto had been blanked four straight times since 2010. The club set a league record in 2007 with a nine-match scoreless run. Thompson stretched the lead to 2-0 in the 72nd minute when he took a pass from Insigne and scored for the first time this season. DC United (5-6-4) didn’t get on the scoreboard until Christian Benteke scored his team-high seventh goal — unassisted in the 87th minute.

