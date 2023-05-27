Unseeded Nicolás Jarry beats Grigor Dimitrov in 2 sets to win Geneva Open title

GENEVA (AP) — Unseeded Nicolás Jarry has raced past Grigor Dimitrov to win the Geneva Open final 7-6 (1), 6-1. The former No. 3-ranked Dimitrov was seeking his first title since the 2017 ATP Tour Finals, which lifted him to that career-best ranking. Instead, the 54th-ranked Jarry eased to his second title this season. He converted his first match point when Dimitrov could not return a powerful serve to his backhand. The Geneva Open is the last warmup event on clay before the French Open starts Sunday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.