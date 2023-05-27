With Vinicius Junior out, Rodrygo scores 2 to lead Real Madrid to win at Sevilla

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Rodrygo has scored twice to give Real Madrid a 2-1 win at Sevilla in the Spanish league. Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior did not travel with the team due to what coach Carlo Ancelotti said was a knee injury. His absence from the field comes amid a huge uproar that has reached his native Brazil after he was racially abused by fans during last weekend’s game at Valencia. Sevilla coach José Mendilibar rested some of his top players ahead of Wednesday’s Europa League final against AS Roma in Budapest. The win left Madrid in second place and Sevilla in 10th with one game left. Barcelona clinched the title three rounds ago.

