Yankees’ Aaron Boone returns from 1-game suspension, hopes to avoid crossing line with umps

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone returned from a one-game suspension Saturday following his third ejection in the last two weeks and said he will not stop fighting for his team but acknowledged he may need to be more mindful of not crossing a line with umpires. Boone was ejected Thursday night for the major league-high fourth time this season when he became infuriated with plate umpire Edwin Moscoso’s strike zone during a 3-1 loss. He watched Friday’s 5-1 loss to San Diego from general manager Brian Cashman’s suite.

