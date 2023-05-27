Yannick Noah back at French Open 40 years after 1983 title with mic, not racket, in hand

PARIS (AP) — Yannick Noah has returned to the French Open stage for a celebration of his 1983 title. This time he he had a microphone in his hand instead of a racket. Noah is a celebrity in his home country and he was feted 40 years after he became the last man from France to win a Grand Slam singles trophy. He performed a dozen songs with his band atop a temporary gray structure installed behind a baseline in Court Philippe Chatrier. He even was joined on guitar and vocals for one number by the opponent in that long-ago final, Mats Wilander.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.