Zach McKinstry’s 3 hits lead Detroit Tigers past Chicago White Sox, 7-3

Published 1:13 PM

by DAVE HOGG
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Zach McKinstry homered in a three-run seventh as the Detroit Tigers rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 7-3. McKinstry went 3 for 4 with a sacrifice fly and has reached base 19 times in the last seven games. The Tigers trailed 3-2 going into the bottom of the seventh, but McKinstry tied the game with a one-out homer off Joe Kelly, and back-to-back doubles by Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson gave Detroit a 4-3 lead. Torkelson took third on a wild pitch and Eric Haase punched a single over the drawn-in infield to make it 5-3.

