Ramírez’s two-run double in ninth leads Guardians past Cardinals 4-3

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a two-run double with two out in the ninth inning, lifting the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Ramírez’s clutch hit off Ryan Helsley rolled to the wall in right-center, scoring Myles Straw and Steven Kwan, who had drawn one-out walks. The swing touched off a wild celebration for the Guardians, who have struggled to get clutch hits throughout the first two months of the season. Cleveland’s players stormed out of the dugout to playfully pound Ramírez, who threw his helmet high into the air between second and third base. Xzavion Curry pitched three scoreless innings for his first major league win.

