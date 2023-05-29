Anthony Rizzo out of Yankees lineup with stiff neck for series opener in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo was held out of the lineup due to a stiff neck for their series opener against the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Rizzo “should be fine,” but the team was being cautious. Rizzo left Sunday’s win over San Diego after he collided with Fernando Tatis Jr. on a pickoff play that ended the sixth inning.

As the first baseman leaned back to apply the tag, Rizzo collided with Tatis. Rizzo stayed on the ground for a few minutes and headed back to the clubhouse as the Yankees batted.

Boone said Rizzo was undergoing treatment and did not need any additional testing.

Catcher Jose Trevino (hamstring) was set to undergo a full workout before Monday’s game and there is a chance he could be activated during the series in Seattle, Boone said.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson (hamstring) is set to continue his rehab assignment on Tuesday with Double-A Somerset. Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) could “possibly” join Donaldson, Boone said.

Carlos Rodón (forearm strain) also threw a bullpen session in Seattle on Monday. Boone said Rodón will probably throw a couple more on the trip with the hope of facing batters after the team returns to New York for a homestand that starts June 6.

